The Suicide Squad will reinvent the team of thugs most loved by fans of the DC Extended Universe. The film, directed by James Gunn, keeps expectations high for its riotous laughter and the great cast involved.

“They have to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory called Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held and various experiments were being carried out,” Warner Bros executive Peter Safran told Empire. Fans are excited to meet the members.

Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller is the director of the deadly missions of the Suicide Squad and a specialist who oversees the investigation of people with powers. To maintain control over his subordinates, he uses a bombs installed in their columns.

Idris Elba – Bloodsport

Idris Elba plays Robert DuBois, known as Bloodsport. In the comics, it is about a mercenary employed by Lex Luthor to kill Superman with a gun with kryptonite ‘bullets’, and makes it clear that he has no complexes to face any enemy.

Margot Robbie – Harley Quinn

Since her first appearance in the Batman animated series, the villain has become one of the most popular characters in the DC universe. After participating in the original Suicide Squad and Birds of prey, he once again enchants everyone with his unbridled madness.

John Cena – Peacemaker

John Cena He will be responsible for playing Peacemaker, an inordinate character who is willing to do anything to achieve peace. It is a twisted version of Batman that exposes what would happen if a millionaire like Bruce Wayne had a more traumatic past and sincerely tried to do good through violent means.

Jai Courtney – Captain Boomerang

George Harkness, better known as Captain Boomerang, has made a name for himself since his first big screen appearance. It is a well-known enemy of the Flash in the fervent hope that his boomerangs will succeed in taking down the Scarlet Corridor.

David Dastmalchian – Polka-Dot Man

Polka-Dot Man (Abner Krill) is one of Batman’s lesser enemies. It is known that the criminal wanted to challenge the Bat Man with a technological suit, although the theatrical version turned the ability to launch dangerous colored circles as natural powers.

Sylvester Stallone- King Shark

To the surprise of many, King Shark is a demigod, the son of Kamo, the deity of sharks. Unlike other versions, he was kidnapped by Amanda Waller and raised as part of the Suicide Squad.

Next, we share the relationship of other characters that make up The Suicide Squad:

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

Flula Borg as Javelin

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Nathan Fillion as TDK

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

Michael Rooker as Savant

Alice Braga as Sol Soria

Mayling NG as Mongal.

Suicide Squad – official synopsis

“Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison. Where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do their best to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X.

Today’s life and death task? Assemble a group of outcasts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them to the teeth and leave them there. On the remote, villain-ridden island, Corto Maltese ”.