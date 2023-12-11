Many refugees are traumatized when they arrive. They often have to wait for professional help. The uncertainty of what will happen next can increase suicidal thoughts. An Afghan reports.

DSuicide is associated with shame in many cultures. So much so that even mentioning the topic is perceived as unpleasant and is avoided. The psychologist Patrick Meurs, director of the Frankfurt Sigmund Freud Institute, experienced this when he and a group of researchers surveyed 400 refugees about their mental health last year. Migrants from Eritrea, Iran and the sub-Saharan region in particular provided information about their traumatization, but avoided statements about suicidal thoughts. They also keep these to themselves in everyday life. They are difficult to reach for offers of help.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

“Every suicide committed is one too many,” says Meurs. It is almost always men who take their own lives. It is not known how high the suicide rate is among refugees. Some federal states do not keep any statistics at all. However, Meurs recognizes a particularly high risk of suicide among refugees. The study that he and his colleagues carried out between 2020 and 2022 paints a dramatic picture: almost two thirds of the refugees who were interviewed in the initial reception center in Hesse showed symptoms of trauma. About half of them had evidence of post-traumatic stress disorder.