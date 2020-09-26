Evaëlle died at the age of 11. She confides in her parents being the victim of harassment on the part of her French teacher, now indicted for harassment, and some students. According to her parents, who testify for France Télévisions, her teacher asks her to explain to the class why she feels harassed. “We called her a liar, they laughed at her, they giggled and she had to answer […] she started to cry, the teacher told her twice: ‘stop crying, answer the questions’. “, says his mother, Marie Dupuis.

On several occasions, parents alerted management to the behavior of the teacher and of certain students. The rectorate of the Académie de Versailles confirms that “the establishment had implemented several actions to put an end to this situation”. Yet the harassment continued until June 2019, when Evaëlle decides to end her life. Her parents then file a complaint against the French teacher. The latter was indicted for harassment of a minor.