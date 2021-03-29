The gas explosion in a multi-storey residential building in the city of Zelenodolsk in Tatarstan could have been caused by the suicide of the apartment owner. About it TASS an emergency source said.

According to him, currently the version of the suicide of the tenant is being tested.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion could have occurred due to equipment malfunction or a gas leak. Also, one of the reasons for the tragedy was the violation of the norms for the use of equipment – the inattention of residents who fell asleep with the stove turned on.

The explosion took place on March 29 in the evening. As a result, one person died, four were hospitalized. In a nine-story building, six apartments on the seventh floor and one apartment on the eighth floor collapsed.