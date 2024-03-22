Medicines in collaboration with Columbia University, UC Berkeley School of Public, individuals with physical health problems constitute the largest and fastest growing group among the five subgroups of individuals who died from suicide in the United States over the course of about twenty years. Health, researchers from the University of Hong Kong and the University of Kentucky.

The studypublished in JAMA Psychiatry, identified five distinct patterns of risk factors among individuals who died by suicide.

Factors leading to suicide identified

To detect these patterns, the team analyzed data from the National Violent Death Reporting System's limited-access database on 306,800 suicide deaths in the United States between 2003 and 2020.

The data included information on factors precipitating each death, manner of death, and toxicology results that included information on both illicit substances and prescription drug use.

The team made the surprising discovery that nearly a third of the deaths occurred in individuals with known physical ailments but no documented mental health problems or antidepressant use.

Because previous investigations into why individuals died by suicide collectively revealed that 70 to 90 percent had a serious psychiatric disorder at the time of death, the researchers suggest that psychiatric disorders in this group often went undetected.

“We used to think of suicide as related only to mental health and mental illness, but we found that the largest subgroup who die by suicide includes people who complain of physical illness,” said lead author Dr. Yunyu Xiao, assistant professor professor of population. health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The study also documents four other subgroups, including individuals with co-occurring substance use and mental health conditions; individuals with mental health problems only; individuals who abuse multiple substances such as illicit drugs, prescription drugs, or alcohol; and individuals facing a crisis, alcohol-related difficulties or intimate conflicts with their partner.

“Identifying distinct subgroups of individuals at risk of suicide can help us develop tailored prevention strategies that may be more effective than one-size-fits-all approaches,” Dr. Xiao said.

Most people who die by suicide do so on their first attempt, making it essential to identify at-risk individuals and intervene before an attempt to reduce suicide rates, the authors noted.

The study sheds light on the overlooked vulnerability of people with symptoms of physical illnesses that may actually be associated with an undetected major depressive episode and highlights the importance of screening for underlying depressive illness as a major risk factor for suicide in the context of primary care.

The study also draws attention to the gender disparity in suicide methods, with a significant majority of men in the subgroup with physical illnesses choosing firearms. This observation is in line with broader trends showing that men are disproportionately represented in suicide statistics and are more likely to use lethal means, noted senior study author Dr. J. John Mann, Paul Janssen Professor of Translational Neuroscience in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University.

He said men, who may be less likely to seek help and whose psychological distress may go unrecognized by doctors, overall have suicide rates 3.5-4 times higher than women and most often use firearms .

Individuals who fell into the co-occurring mental and substance use conditions subgroup, the mental health conditions group, and the multiple substance use group were more likely to take psychotropic medications to treat their mental health conditions. However, Dr. Xiao said, additional care may be needed for these groups, such as better treatment of substance use disorders or the addition of evidence-based behavioral therapies for mental health conditions.

Individuals facing a crisis, alcohol-related problem or intimate partner conflict may benefit from safety planning, help for alcohol use disorder or relationship crisis intervention, she noted.

The study suggests a multifaceted approach to suicide prevention, highlighting the importance of tailoring the selection of evidence-based suicide prevention approaches, such as treatments for substance use disorders, evidence-based psychotherapies and intervention strategies in case of crisis, to the risks and specific needs of each individual.

Additionally, promoting firearm safety to limit at-risk people's access to guns could further reduce the incidence of suicide among these populations, according to the researchers.

The study findings have significant implications for future research and policy making, offering a basis for developing interventions targeting specific risk factors and exploring policy and legislative measures to reduce suicide rates.

“There are many evidence-based interventions we could implement right now,” Dr. Mann said.

Suicide screening should not be limited to those with a psychiatric history

Maria A. Oquendo, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues used data on 1,948 U.S. adults with lifetime suicide attempts from a nationally representative population-based survey to determine what percentage of people who attempt suicide meet criteria for a psychiatric disorder.

The researchers found that 6.2% apparently had no lifetime psychiatric diagnoses when they were interviewed, while 13.4% made their first suicide attempt before the onset of the psychiatric disorder. No significant age or sex differences were noted in the percentage of those who had attempted suicide in their lifetime in the absence of psychiatric disorders. However, women were more likely than men to attempt suicide in the year the psychiatric disorder occurred (14.9 versus 8.6%).

Attempts were less frequent among those aged ≥50 to 65 years (3.9% versus 6.1% for those aged 35 to 50 years and 6.2% for those aged 20 to <35 years).

“This finding challenges clinical notions of who is at risk for suicidal behavior and raises questions about the safety of limiting suicide risk screening to psychiatric populations,” the authors write.

Suicide attempts on the rise for people with autism

Kairi Kõlves, Ph.D., of Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia, and colleagues conducted a cohort study using national registry data from January 1, 1995, to December 31, 2016, for 6,559,266 individuals in Denmark aged more than 10 years. .

The researchers found that 35,020 individuals were diagnosed with ASD. Overall, there were 64,109 suicide attempts (0.9% among individuals with ASD) and 14,197 suicides (0.4% among individuals with ASD).

Suicide attempt and suicide rates were more than three times higher for people with ASD compared to those without ASD (adjusted incidence rate ratios [aIRR], 3.19 and 3.75, respectively). Those with ASD had higher rates of suicide attempts across all age groups.

Compared to those without any psychiatric disorder, individuals diagnosed with ASD with other comorbid disorders had an IRR of 9.27 for suicide attempts.

Overall, 92.3 and 90.6% of individuals with ASD who attempted suicide and who died by suicide, respectively, had at least one other comorbid condition.

“Psychiatric comorbidity was found to be an important risk factor, with more than 90% of subjects with ASD attempting suicide or dying while having another comorbid condition,” the authors write.

Higher suicide risk among patients with Parkinson's disease

Ying-Yeh Chen, MD, of Taipei City Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues used linked data from the Taiwan National Health Insurance dataset and the Taiwan Death Registry (2002 to 2016) to compare risk in 35,891 patients with Parkinson's disease compared to 143,557.

The researchers found that 151 PD patients (cumulative incidence, 66.6 per 100,000) and 300 control participants (cumulative incidence, 32.3 per 100,000) died. When adjusting for socioeconomic position, medical comorbidities, and dementia, the risk was higher in PD patients than in control participants (hazard ratio [HR]2,1).

The association remained after controlling for mental disorders (HR, 1.9). Of those who died, those with PD were slightly younger and more likely to live in cities, have mental disorders and adopt jumping as a method than controls.

“Integration of mental health care into primary care and specialty care for Parkinson's disease, together with socio-environmental interventions, may help reduce risk in patients with Parkinson's disease,” the authors write.

Palliative care reduces the chances of suicide in lung cancer patients

Patients with advanced lung cancer have an increased incidence of taking their own lives, which is reduced when they receive palliative care, according to a study recently presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery.

Donald R. Sullivan, MD, of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues surveyed patients with advanced lung cancer in the Veteran Affairs (VA) Healthcare System to estimate incidence. The correlation between palliative care and taking one's own life as a cause of death was also examined.

The researchers found that 87% of 20,900 lung cancer patients had lung cancer as the cause of death.

Other cancers, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were other common causes of death. Thirty deaths were due to suicide, with an overall rate of 200/100,000 patient-years.

Compared to the overall age-, sex-, and year-adjusted rate among veterans using VA health care, this rate represents a fivefold increase (37.5/100,000 patient-years).

Only 20% of patients who died by suicide received palliative care, compared to 57% among lung cancer patients whose cause of death was not taking their own life. A palliative care encounter was correlated with a reduced likelihood of death by suicide (odds ratio, 0.18).

“The risk is underestimated among cancer patients, especially those with advanced-stage disease,” Sullivan said in a statement. “This study shows another potential benefit of palliative care among lung cancer patients.”