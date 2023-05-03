Nine people in Italy have bought a “suicide kit” sold by a self-styled Toronto chef: Interpol has discovered the addresses to which the package containing a fake sodium nitrite-based face mask was sent which, when applied, turns out to be lethal. An apparently harmless product, used in the food industry as a colourant: however a few grams, diluted in water, tasteless and colourless, can kill.

On 29 April, the Italian division of the International Criminal Police Organization learned of the shipments to our country and reported to the local authorities the homes of the people who had purchased the kit from Canada. In this way it was learned of the death of a teacher originally from L’Aquila. In her house in a hamlet of Borgo Valsugana, Corriere della Sera reports, a note was found that the woman wrote for her family before taking her own life: “I’m sorry, I’m too sick, too much pain”.

The whole story comes from a journalistic investigation by the English newspaper times, which picked up the Canadian Interpol alarm. The investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Law, a self-styled chef from Ontario, who admitted to having supplied it to “hundreds of Brits”. In the UK there are at least 7 people who have used sodium nitrite to take their own lives. “They are committing suicide themselves. I’m not doing anything wrong – he defended himself – I’m just selling a product. I am not witnessing anyone’s suicide. It’s your choice. I’m not forcing you to buy anything.”