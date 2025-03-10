The world of music is full of lights and applause, but after the euphoria of the show an alarming reality is hidden: musicians present one of the highest suicide rates in the world. This is revealed by a recent study that describes the music industry as a “deeply dangerous” environment.

“Music is an insecure industry,” warns the sociologist George Musgrave, a researcher at Goldsmiths, University of London, and co -author of the study published in the magazine ‘Frontiers of public Health’. «The statistics are Alarming, shocking. No other sector would tolerate this level of loss of lives, and we should not do it either.

The report reveals that, in England, musicians occupy the fourth place among occupational groups with the highest suicide index, only behind construction workers, buildings finish offices and Farmers. In the case of musicians, the suicide rate is 20% higher than the male national average, while women They present an even more alarming situation, with a 69% higher rate than the national female average.

The situation in USA It is not better: musicians are among professionals with greater risk, with remarkably high suicide rates both in men and women. In 2012, 2015 and 2021, the category that encompasses the arts, entertainment and the media had the highest female suicide rate of any other sector. In the case of men, the index reached 138.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, almost ten times more than average national.









Musgrave, who before devoting himself to the Academy signed a contract as a rapper with Sony Music, rejects the idea that these data are explained by a romantic and stereotyped vision of the tortured artist. “It is a myth to think that musicians are tormented, dark and enigmatic souls, and that, by extension, they can be suicidal,” he says. Rather, the study details a series of Risk factors that make music a mentally demanding profession: anxiety, depression, economic instabilitystress for public exposure and scrutiny in social networks, as well as loneliness and in some cases, private situations that often inspire their art. Obsession with excellence and constant work uncertainty either help.

A report published in 2023 by the British Union Musicians’ Union, (MU) together with the beneficial organization Help Musicians, found that three out of ten musicians in the United Kingdom have experienced mental health problems. Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the union, acknowledges that the industry has begun to become aware of the welfare crisis that artists face, but warns that there is still much to do. “There are companies that have developed solid support systems for their musicians,” he explains, although he emphasizes that most are autonomous and have difficulty accessing help. «70% of musicians work as ‘freelancers’, which means that they cannot benefit from Low due to illness nor do they have partners or superior to those who resort when they go through difficulties ».

For Sarah Woods, executive director of Help Musicians, economic precariousness also plays a key role. “The reduction of income, the decrease in opportunities to act, the collapse of independent circuits and the lower purchasing power of fans are leaving musicians in a very delicate financial situation,” he explains. A problem that, in addition to pushing many to abandon the industry, is “a constant threat to the mental health of those who are still in it.”

Given this crisis, the organization has created “Music Minds Matter”, an assistance service 24 hours for musicians in search of emotional support. Great recordings such as Sony, Warner Music and Universal have also begun to implement measures to mitigate the mental health crisis in the industry. In 2021, Sony appointed a well -being director for artists and employees, a sign that the concern for the subject is increasing.

But for Musgrave and his colleague Dorian Lamis, co -author of the study and psychologist at the University of Emory, in Atlanta, these efforts are still insufficient. Both consider urgently the adoption of a prevention model similar to the “zero suicide framework” that has already been implemented in other sectors. “Occupational mortality data in the United Kingdom and the United States should make us reflect to all who love music,” says Musgrave

The zero suicide framework (Zero Suicide Framework) is an evidence -based approach to suicide prevention within health systems, focused on early identification, effective treatment and continuous monitoring of people at risk. It emerged in the United States in 2012 and is based on the idea that suicides are preventable through organized strategies, such as staff training, the use of detection tools and personalized attention. It is mainly applied in the United States, Australia, Canada and other European countries, such as the United Kingdom, where there are specific initiatives for sectors such as construction.