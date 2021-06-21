The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported this Sunday the discovery of a body in a wooded area in the north of the country and confirmed that “the first elements of the investigation” suggest that it is Jurgen Conings, the extreme right-wing armed soldier who had threatened a well-known virologist in the country and had been missing.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the body has been found in the forests around the commune of Dilsen-Stockem, border with the Netherlands, and considers the probable cause of death to be suicide by firearm, although they specified that forensic analyzes have yet to determine it.

The authorities do not plan to provide more official data at the moment, and asked for respect for the privacy of the family.

According to the Flemish regional media Het Belang van Limburg, it was the mayor of a neighboring municipality, Johan Tollenaere, who nnoticed a strong smell While I was riding a bike mountain in the Dilserbos forest and alerted the police with his coordinates.

Belgian security forces had been searching for Connings, a 46-year-old military man, since 17 May. far right heavily armed and was already on a list of the security services of 30 ultra-right military considered potential terrorist threats.

On May 17, the military man left the barracks where he worked armed with a rocket launcher, a submachine gun, a pistol and a bulletproof vest and did not return home, which triggered the alarms and triggered the search.



The next day his car was located, without license plates and with several heavy weapons inside, in the vicinity of the Hoge Kempen natural park, where the initial investigations were focused, followed by searches in the environment of the military man, whom the authorities consider a serious threat for safety in light of the evidence collected.

Connings had threatened various political figures and, most notably, to virologist Marc Van Ranst, who became known in Belgium for his public profile during the management of the coronavirus pandemic and had to be placed under surveillance with his family after the disappearance of the military man.