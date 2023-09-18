





02:38 Suicide increases in Spain, but remains a social taboo © AFP

In Spain, thousands of families mourn the suicide of a loved one every year. It is a taboo subject, but also a social phenomenon, since the numbers are increasing in the country while the trend is decreasing in the rest of Europe. The Government is trying to implement support and prevention measures, but, according to specialists, they are not enough, among other things, due to more structural problems.