At least 40 people were killed and more than 130 injured on Sunday, July 30, when a suicide bomber blew up explosives at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local police said.

The explosion occurred in the Bajaur district, in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this Sunday, around 4:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT), during a crowded meeting of the religious party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

The conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party is known for its links to hardline political Islam, in the former tribal area of ​​Bajaur, bordering Afghanistan; and is a major ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government, which is preparing for national elections in November.

“The JUI-F organized a workers’ convention in the city of Khar, in Bajaur, in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured,” Aziz Khan, an officer at the police station in the city, told EFE. location.

The explosion was caused by a suicide bomber, provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters. While the Afghan administration condemned the blast in a statement from its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

For the moment, the attack has not been claimed by any insurgent group.

A state of emergency has been declared in hospitals in Bajaur and surrounding areas, where most of the injured have been taken, district police officer Nazir Khan said. The seriously injured were airlifted from Bajaur to hospitals in the provincial capital, Peshawar, by military helicopters.

Background of the violent situation

Pakistan has experienced an increase in armed violence since the Afghan Taliban came to power in Kabul in August 2021, which has reactivated attacks by its Pakistani ideological brothers, especially in the Afghan border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

At the end of 2022, the main Pakistani group, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), announced the end of a ceasefire reached with Islamabad, which it accused of breaching its commitments in peace negotiations. Most of the recent attacks have been directed against security forces and installations, and not against political rallies.

The TTP is not the only militant group carrying out attacks in the area, which has also been hit by a local branch of Islamic State.

The country has seen 271 attacks by armed militants in the first half of the year, killing 389 people and injuring 656 others, according to a report published in early July by the Pakistan Institute for Security and Conflict Studies. A significant increase in the figures compared to the same period in 2022, when Pakistan suffered 151 attacks that caused 293 deaths and 487 injuries.

