Coordinated attacks took place in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during religious holidays

Suicide attacks resulted in the death of at least 57 people and left more than 50 injured in Pakistan this Friday (September 29, 2023). The attacks occurred in a coordinated manner in two mosques located in the provinces of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a religious celebration commemorating the prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The information is from Reuters.

In the first attack, in Mastung, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the terrorist detonated explosives near a police vehicle where people were gathering for a procession, resulting in the death of at least 52 people and leaving another 58 injured.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 2nd attack took place at a mosque and resulted in the death of 5 people, as reported by rescue officials. The roof of the mosque collapsed, leaving approximately 30 to 40 people trapped under the rubble. The attack consisted of two explosions, one of which occurred near the mosque gate and the other inside the complex.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and called on authorities to provide assistance to the injured and the victims’ families.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی مستونگ ، بلوچستان میں عید میلار صلی اللہ علیہ وآلہ وسلم کے موقع پر دھماکے کی شديد مذمت صدر مملکت کا دھماکے میں قیمتی جانی نقصان پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار صدر مملکت کا جاں بحق افراد کے اہل خانہ کے ساتھ اظہارِ افسوس pic.twitter.com/a2UcOl3EV6 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 29, 2023

The two provinces border Afghanistan and have suffered attacks from Islamic militants who want to overthrow the Pakistani government and impose a strict version of Islamic law. So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on this 6th (September 29).