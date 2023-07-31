Local media estimated 50 casualties and over 200 injured; No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A suicide bomber killed at least 44 people during a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in northwest Pakistan, this Sunday (30.Jul.2023). Authorities estimate that at least 130 people were injured.

a local journalist shared a video of the moment of the explosion on Twitter. In the post, he claims that 50 people died and more than 200 were injured.

#BREAKING: This is the video of the moment Suicide explosion took place in Workers Convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Khar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 50 killed and more than 200 injured in the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility. pic.twitter.com/Nc2XqJo75F — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 30, 2023

No group claimed responsibility for the attack until the publication of this report.

The target event was the conservative JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl) party, a key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government. Sharif prepares for national elections in November.

The prime minister called the attack an attack on Pakistan’s democratic process. He also stated that those responsible will be punished.