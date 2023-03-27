At least six civilians died and another 12 people were injured this Monday in a suicide attack near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, official sources and eyewitnesses stated.

“A suicide bomber was detained by security forces before reaching his target, a checkpoint, and detonated the explosives he was carrying killing six people and injuring several,” said the capital’s police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, on the social network Twitter.

The Afghan television Tolo News affirmed, for its part, that at least twelve people were injured, citing the Italian NGO Emergency, which has one of the main hospitals in the capital.

“A very strong explosion took place and shook the entire area, which is now blocked by the security forces,” Haseebullah, a trader in the area, confirmed to EFE.

Today, an explosion in #Kabul critically wounded and led to the deplorable death of several innocent people. Our thoughts are with everyone hurt and those who have lost a beloved person. 🙏 We condemn all acts of violence. Safety needs to be ensured for all Afghans. — EUinAfghanistan (@EUinAfghanistan) March 27, 2023

The suicide bombing comes after the Islamic State jihadist group (IS) assumed responsibility for a bomb attack last January also in front of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, which left at least five dead according to official figures.

The Taliban maintain a strong rivalry with the terrorist formation, which emerged as one of the main security threats in Afghanistan after the rise to power of fundamentalists in August 2021.

Before him increase in these types of attacks claimed by the IS, Afghan security forces have intensified the number of operations to dismantle jihadist group hideouts all over the country.

This same Monday, the General Directorate of Intelligence (DGI) of the Taliban reported the death of at least three prominent members of the Islamic State in various operations carried out in recent weeks in northern Afghanistan.

EFE