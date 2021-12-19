Still from the movie ‘Spartacus’, where Kirk Douglas faces another gladiator.

The myth of Sisyphus has Albert Camus’ most famous opening phrase: “There is only one truly serious philosophical problem: suicide.” It expresses the Socratic impotence of the authentic sages. Camus thinks about suicide, resigning himself to not understanding it, because the reasons for the suicide are ineffable, even when they leave a note.

That is why the noise that spoils the duel for Verónica Forqué is so rude. Thousands of tweeters and hundreds of opinion-makers not only claim to understand the causes of his death, but also identify the inducers. They pass judgment against Masterchef and the reality without anyone daring to act as your lawyer. This is not a plea in her defense, just a reminder: we will never know why the actress made her decisions or if there was a way to avoid them. We do not know so much, so much, that speculating is in very bad taste.

That being said, reality they are the contemporary version of gladiator fights. They entertain the public through cruelty towards a group of citizens who publicly humiliate themselves under the whips of the trainers, who, in turn, are more popular the more tyrants. The effects that they can cause on someone depressed or with mental disorders must necessarily be devastating, but it did not take tragedy to break into the cherry on top of both moralistic and violet.

The format is liked because it resembles life today, because we all live in a certain way in one of those contests where we play the guy in each test, we tell each other stories about overcoming and we admire cooks, soccer players or opponents of property registrars who have succeeded on their own reality metaphorical. Condemning these programs as if the screen were not a mirror oriented to society is as ridiculous and sterile as solving in a tweet that philosophical problem that nobody has understood.