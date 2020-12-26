Highlights: 4 people committed suicide in different areas in a single day in Noida

Noida

Four people, including a woman, committed suicide in three different police station areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday. Police is investigating all these cases. Police spokesperson Abhinendra Kumar Singh said that Arun (25), living in Chhijarasi Colony under Police Phase-3 area, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his house last night.

He said that Danish (22), a resident of Sadarpur Colony located in Sector-45 of Police Sector Sector-39, also committed suicide by hanging a fan in his house last night. Singh said that 29-year-old Anshu, a resident of Kasna, in the Kasna area of ​​the police station, and Priyanka, a 30-year-old woman resident of the same police station area, also committed suicide by hanging from a fan in their homes last night.

The police spokesperson said that both Anshu and Priyanka used to work in the same company and the police is trying to find out whether there is any relation between the two in their suicide. The spokesman said that the police have sent the bodies of all these people for postmortem and all the incidents are being investigated.