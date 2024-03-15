The Dubai Health Authority, through its official account on the “X” platform, published tips for achieving a healthy suhoor during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Authority advised followers to try to ensure that Suhoor is healthy and contains important nutrients and at the same time low in calories.

As an example of a healthy suhoor meal, the authority published: “Eating whole oat soup with vegetables, skinless chicken breasts, half a cup of low-fat milk, 3 dates, and a cup of water is an example of a healthy suhoor meal.”

The agency also called for avoiding eating Suhoor late, and for it to be early at night instead of its normal time, before the dawn call to prayer.

She called for avoiding eating fast food full of fats and sugars.