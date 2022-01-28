Said Yassin (Cairo)

Actress Suhair Ramzy has finished filming her role in the series “The Killer Who Loved Me”, co-starring Hani Ramzy, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Liqaa Suwaidan, Muhammad Abu Daoud, Wafa Salem, written by Salah Arabi, directed by Amr Abdeen, and through which she returns to the television drama after 5 years absence.

Soheir told Al-Ittihad: She embodies, within the events of the series, which takes place in a light social and comic framework, the character of an Egyptian woman who is fighting, who supports a number of children and takes care of them after the death of her husband, and she faces many difficult circumstances that she deals with in a comic way, and indicated that she considers the character the She is completely new to her, and she appears in a mold that her fans were not accustomed to throughout her artistic career, and she hoped that the role would be admired.

She confirmed that the series will be shown on one of the electronic platforms during the current winter season, and she expressed her happiness with the experience of platform drama, which achieved great success during the last period, and was a reason for the majority of artists of different generations to go to it, and also created great opportunities for new dramatic seasons after the dramatic season focused for many years. For the month of Ramadan only.

And the last dramatic participation of Suhair Ramzy was through the series “The Lovers’ Palace” with Farouk Al-Fishawy, Ezzat Al-Alayli, Bossi, Kamal Abu Raya, Rania Farid Shawqi, and directed by Ahmed Saqr in 2017.