Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but she continues to be in the news. Suhana’s pictures are well liked on social media and go viral as soon as she arrives. Now another picture of Suhana has come out which has gone viral as soon as it arrives. In this picture, Suhana is seen with her cousin Alia Chiba.

Alia Chiba shared her picture with Suhana on her Instagram account, in which Suhana is seen in a bell-bottom in a silver gray full sleeve cop top. This photo of Suhana and Alia has been liked by many celebrities including Suhana. This picture of Suhana and Alia looks like a disco of Burj Khalifa of Dubai. See, picture:



Please tell that Alia Chiba is the daughter of Suhana’s maternal uncle Vikrant and often appears with Suhana and Shahrukh Khan’s family. As far as Suhana is concerned, the fans have been waiting for their Bollywood debut for a long time. Suhana wants to make her career in the field of acting.

