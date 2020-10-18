Suhana Khan is currently in the news for her glamorous picture. He posted this picture on his Instagram. The special thing in this picture is that he is wearing his mother Gauri Khan’s dress. This is not the first time Suhana has shown fondness for her mother’s clothes, she has done so many times before.

Friend asked for Suhana’s dress

Suhana Khan posted a picture of the recent bedroom. This photo had a funny caption. He wrote that before posting the picture, he would hate it. His photo has been praised by everyone. At the same time, one of his friends commented, I want that dress. Suhana has written on this, it is from my mother.

Suhana often wears Gauri’s clothes

Even before this, Suhana was in discussion with her mother wearing a 13-year-old dress. She often wears Gauri Khan’s clothes. Some pictures of his Agra trip were revealed in which he was seen wearing a white kurti of Maa Gauri.