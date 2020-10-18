Suhana Khan posted a picture of the recent bedroom. This photo had a funny caption. He wrote that before posting the picture, he would hate it. His photo has been praised by everyone. At the same time, one of his friends commented, I want that dress. Suhana has written on this, it is from my mother.
Suhana often wears Gauri’s clothes
Even before this, Suhana was in discussion with her mother wearing a 13-year-old dress. She often wears Gauri Khan’s clothes. Some pictures of his Agra trip were revealed in which he was seen wearing a white kurti of Maa Gauri.
