Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is very active on social media. He has been in discussion for the last several days because of speaking against apartheid. She is such a starkid who tries to speak on every issue involving women and is known for her glamorous style. Suhana is once again in discussion for her glamorous style.

Actually, Suhana Khan has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account. In this picture, she is posing in a glamorous style. She is wearing a printed outfit in green and sapphire. She is sitting on a bed with her legs folded backwards. His hair is open and one hand is on the feet while the other hand is on the shoulder near the throat. She looks very beautiful in this.

See Suhana Khan’s Instagram post here

This message given for trollers

Sharing this picture, Suhana wrote, “Before I continue watching it for a long time, start hating it.” This message of Suhana is for those who troll because of their color. Please tell that some Suhana had made her account private due to trollers, but recently it has been made public. Despite not being in the film industry, Suhana’s fan following is very high.

Opinions on social issues

More than one crore people follow Suhana on Instagram. Suhan Khan has influenced a lot of people through his social media posts. In the US, he has given his opinion on Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd. He also expressed happiness over changing the name of Fair and Lovely Cream. Apart from this, during the recent investigation of NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case, media had also reacted with Riya Chakraborty.

