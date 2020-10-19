Recently, Suhana Khan’s night out picture was featured on social media, in which she was seen with her cousin Alia Chibba. Suhana has now shared a much older picture with a new picture of her, in which she is seen with her father Shahrukh Khan and has a connection with her cricket team KKR.

Suhana has shared two pictures, in the first picture of which she is seen in a white jersey with the KKR logo and this photo is from the recent Dubai IPL match. On the other hand, he is with Papa and this is also the picture of IPL, which is from the year 2008. Suhana has shared these two pictures in honor of her father’s cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.



While sharing these photos, Suhana has written a caption of two words, which says’ The Stress !! @Kkriders since 2008. ‘

Please tell that two days ago, Suhana Khan also reached the stadium in Dubai to watch a cricket match with Shahrukh. Here a lot of pictures of Suhana’s different moods were captured in the camera and she was also very much discussed on social media. Shahrukh was also seen with him in many pictures. He was accompanied by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri and son Aryan at the stadium.

Recently Suhana Khan posted a picture of her bedroom, along with which she wrote funny captions. He wrote that before posting the picture, he would hate it. In this picture, she was seen in her mother’s dress.