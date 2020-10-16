Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is quite popular on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting their debut. She keeps posting beautiful pictures on her Instagram. His captions are also very funny. Recently he has posted a beautiful picture which is getting much praise.

Suhana looks stylish

Suhana has posted the picture and has written the caption with it, posting it so that I do not hate to stare at it. Suhana is sitting on the bed and looking quite stylish.



Lessons taught to those who say ‘black’

Earlier, Suhana had posted a post to teach Trolls a lesson which had been in the news a lot. Taught a lesson to them or those who called girls as black. Suhana had also posted some comments on her photos, including the black witch.