Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most famous star kids in Bollywood Town. His photos go viral on social media. Many people like Suhana. Recently, Suhana Khan posted some of her selfies, seeing that fans have become convinced of Suhana’s beauty.

Fans are praising Suhana Khan’s makeup. In a photo, he shared his closeup look. At the same time, in the second, she is seen taking a mirror selfie. Earlier, Suhana’s childhood photo was shared from Gauri Khan’s page. This picture was from the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suhana was seen cheering her team. The throwback photo was written with, ‘KKR Good Luck.’

Apart from this, Suhana Khan had shared an Insta story about Suhana Khan being wrong and hateful towards women. He wrote, “Misogyny is not only a hate towards women, but it is also a hateful attitude towards women. You don’t have to think consciously that you hate women, but you ask yourself why when a woman does something, why do you feel more reaction than a man does. ” With this, Suhana wrote that double behavior is dangerous.