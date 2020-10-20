Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan in Bollywood, is one of the most popular star kids. She is very active on social media. These days he is present in UAE for IPL 2020. He has shared some pictures on social media. Which his fans are very much like. In these pictures, she is seen with her father Shahrukh.

The photo Suhana has shared is a 12-year-old photo. In this picture, Suhana can be seen hugging her father. In this picture, Shahrukh can be seen very upset during the IPL match. Apart from sharing the picture, he wrote that ‘tension since 2008’. Let us know that this year also Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders have to fight hard in the IPL.

Many fans of Suhana Khan on social media are liking this picture. At the same time, a good number of fans have commented on this picture to Suhana. Along with this, Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba has also been seen with him in the IPL. Alia has shared some pictures on her Instagram. In which she is seen having fun with Suhana.

