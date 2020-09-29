Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan have given a befitting reply to trolls who make fun of the dark colors of people on social media. In fact, Suhana Khan was called ‘Kali’ by trollers on social media. After this, he has shared a picture of himself. Along with this, users have also shared comments made on them.

Suhana Khan told- Black means

Suhana Khan has shared a post on her Instagram account. In this he told, ‘This is for all those people who do not speak Hindi, I thought I should tell them something. Black color is called black in Hindi. The word Kali is used to describe a woman who is dark colored. ‘



Suhana Khan said- I am happy and you should be

Suhana Khan wrote with the post, ‘A lot is going on right now and this is one of the issues that we need to fix. It’s not just about me, it’s about every young girl / boy who grows up with inferiority complex without any reason. When I was 12, I was told by people that I was ugly because of my skin. People of India make these remarks, whereas all of us Indians are predominantly brown colored. How much do you try to distance yourself from melanin but can’t. Hating your own people means you are in pain. I am sad that if social media Indian matchmaking or even your own family has assured you that you are not beautiful if you are 5 “7 and your color is not clean. I am 5” 3 and brown color I am Even after this, I am happy and you should be too. ‘

Suhana Khan is very active on social media

Suhana Khan is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos. Along with this, Suhana Khan is very much in discussion about her makeup skills and fashion sense.