Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is very active on social media and she also keeps sharing photos of her family and friends on a daily basis. Suhana Khan is sharing her photos on social media these days with her cousin sister Alia Chhiba.

Furthering their collection, this pair of sisters has shared another photo which is quite a stunning. This picture of her is also becoming quite viral on social media.

Alia shared the picture on Sunday

On Sunday, Alia Chhiba shared her beautiful photo with Suhana on Instagram. In this picture, Alia is seen in a white outfit, while Suhana is wearing a denim with a crop top, while Alia is wearing a bodycon dress. In the picture, Suhana and Alia are seen sticking to each other. At the same time, Alia has captioned the post, “Follow the disco ball”. In the comment section of the post, Suhana Khan wrote: “Hehehe love you.”

Often see each other’s Instagram profile

Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba are often seen on each other’s Instagram profiles, people also like their pictures a lot.

Opinions on social media about many issues

Please tell that Bollywood princess Shahrukh Khan’s princess Suhana Khan often keeps her opinions on social media on many issues. Recently, he wrote a long post about color discrimination. In this post, Suhana wrote, “There is a lot going on now and this is one of the issues that we need to fix. It is not just about me, it is about every young girl or boy who has fallen prey to inferiority complex without any reason. A few comments were made about me. ” Suhana further writes, “Until I was 12 years old, I was called ugly because of my skin tone.” We are all Indians, who are born brown in color. Yes, we are in different shades, but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the eyes, you just can’t. “

read this also

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu showed fans another glimpse of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shared these pictures and shared these things

Video: Supporting Kangana, Pritam Singh got heavy, Shiv Sena workers beat up actor and his family