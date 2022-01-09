Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Suhail Abdullah Al-Mutawa, the Emirates team goalkeeper, turned into the star of the match against Ajman, in the “13th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after he kept his net, countered a large number of attacks and shots from most of the “orange” players, and endured more pressure with The back line, and it is one of the reasons for the first victory of the “Falcons” this season, as the team has never won before, and has only achieved two draws, lost 10 games, and occupies the last place with 5 points.

Sohail, 22, wrote his birth certificate over the 180 minutes he played with the “Falcons”, in the last two matches, where he made a great level against Sharjah, in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw, in the “12th round”, and was one of the “trump cards”. “After he tackled many of the eastern attacks, and what is interesting is that Suhail, loaned from Al Wasl to the Emirates, did not play from the beginning of the season, over the course of 11 rounds, and the former coach, Tariq Al-Sektiwi, did not involve him at all.

And after the club’s management contracted with the Egyptian Ayman Al-Ramadi instead of Al-Saktiwi, he gave him the opportunity, and pushed him into the goalkeeper, and Al-Mutawa did not get his chance at the first team level with his former club Al-Wasl, who loaned him to the Emirates, and did not give him a chance, after he only participated in the Under-21 League years in 19 matches, with a playing time of “1710 minutes”.

On the contrary, Suhail got his full opportunity with the national teams, as he was chosen from all the coaches who successively trained the age groups, beginning with the junior team, and after him the youth and the Olympic team, who considered Suhail his main goalkeeper, and he also participated with the youth team in the AFC U19 Cup finals. In 2018, he was promoted to the Olympic national team and was a key player in the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Championship last October.