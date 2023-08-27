The Emirates Astronomical Society observed the rising of the star Suhail, at dawn today, August 27, through the lens of a member of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Tamim Al-Tamimi, from the top of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, as its location was determined using the automatic telescope, and some of the participating observers were able to see the star Suhail with the naked eye.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the Arabs are rejoicing in the appearance of this star, which is a sign of the end of the heat, the beginning of the receding of high temperatures, the start of an improvement in the weather, and the beginning of the agricultural season.

He added that with the rising of the star Suhail, the season of zero, or Lusfri, as it is pronounced locally, begins. At the beginning of its rising, it will be 40 days, during which the weather does not settle in heat or moderation, then the moderate atmosphere settles, starting from mid-October, when the season of marking begins, while winter enters after the rise of Suhail by about 100 days. .

He pointed out that the star of Suhail, whose rising the Arabs rejoice in the clearness of the heat, the refraction of the intensity of the heat, and the onset of spring and rain, is one of the brightest stars in the sky and Suhail among the Arabs. Yemen, as it rises from the south and appears opposite the North Pole Star, so it points to the south. As for the South Pole itself, it does not appear in the sky of the Emirates, and in any case there is no specific star that indicates the direction of the southern star, as is the case in the North Pole.

He stated that the presence of the star Suhail above the horizon during the night continues from the end of August to the end of April in the middle of the Arabian Peninsula, so its appearance will be at dawn during September and October, and at midnight during December and January, and at the beginning of the night in March and April.

And the presence of the star “Suhail” continues above the horizon for the regions of the central Arabian Peninsula for a period of approximately eight and a half months, for a period of approximately 7 hours per day, and these hours may be during the day, so it is never seen, from the beginning of May to the middle of August.

He pointed out that with the appearance of the Suhail star, the features of the onset of mild weather and a decrease in degrees begin, and the seasonal India depression begins to weaken and retreat to the south, and with the rise of Suhail the “Al-Kous” winds blow, which are southeast winds with high humidity, working to form low clouds along the eastern slopes. For the Hajar Mountains in Oman and the Emirates, it may be accompanied by drizzle precipitation called “Al-Kous clouds”.

And active “roih” or “summer winds”, which affect areas around the Hajar Mountains in the Emirates and Oman, and their impact affects the central mountainous regions in the Emirates from the city of Al Dhaid to the city of Al Ain, causing local storms and strong downward winds accompanied by cumulus clouds and heavy thunderstorms. Active and gentle winds called “Habayeb Suhail” blow, which soften the weather.

During the period extending from the rising of Suhail until the autumnal equinox on September 23, heat waves may present, the heat saturated with moisture intensifies. Molasses from dates, also called “Harrat Al-Masateh”..