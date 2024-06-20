His Excellency Engineer Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, confirmed that the Ministry continues to work to achieve more achievements that are in the interest of the nation and the citizen, and to develop services in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership and meet the needs of citizens. This came during a ceremony held today, at the Versace Hotel in Dubai, to honor the partners contributing to the “My Home” package approved by the Council of Ministers, which aims to provide 18 housing services to beneficiaries of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, through cooperation with 24 federal and local government agencies to contribute to reducing the travel journey. The customer and the required documents he needs through one party instead of 11 parties as was previously, reducing documents from 10 to only 2, and procedures from 14 procedures to 3 procedures. The package also contributes to reducing the fields for completing services from 32 fields to 5 fields. The ceremony was attended by a number of agents and representatives of government agencies that contributed to the success of this pioneering initiative, where His Excellency extended his thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped in the success of this project, including officials, employees and partners, expressing his pride and pride in this important step, hoping that it will be a turning point towards a better future for the sector. Housing.

His Excellency said: We at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, are proud to be active in the state’s efforts related to the housing file, which represents a major challenge, requiring us to uphold the principles of cooperation and concerted efforts among all relevant authorities to confront the challenges in this sector, stressing The success of this project would not have been achieved without the combined efforts of various governmental and private agencies, and working in the spirit of one team to achieve a clear vision aimed at achieving the citizen’s well-being and comfort.

His Excellency added: We are fully aware of the challenges that citizens face in searching for suitable housing, and therefore we have worked hard to develop this package that combines various government services and provides the necessary information and procedures in one platform, which contributes to simplifying and accelerating procedures. The launch of the “My Home” package comes as a continuation of the challenges that citizens face in searching for suitable housing. The efforts of the UAE government to achieve family stability by providing adequate housing for citizens, and we consider it a continuation of the ministry’s efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, and a response to the goals of the next stage set by our wise government.

His Excellency stressed that this honor reflects the commitment of the Ministry and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program to enhance cooperation with partners to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership, the goals of the future, and the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, pointing out the importance of strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors in achieving national goals, and that the success of the package is the result of Fruitful cooperation between the Ministry and partners. His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure expressed his aspiration for more cooperation in the future to enhance innovation and sustainability within the Ministry’s work system, stressing the importance of the vital role that partners play in providing innovative solutions and continuous support for national initiatives, and that these joint efforts reflect commitment. Everyone aims to achieve sustainable development and improve the level of services provided to citizens and residents of the country. His Excellency also called on partners to continue working and cooperating to achieve more achievements and successes in the future. His Excellency said that the Ministry is working to develop more initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life and enhancing environmental sustainability economic, and continuing the approach of cooperation and integration with all partners to achieve a bright and sustainable future for the UAE. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the strategic partners who contributed to the completion of the “My Home Package” expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for this generous gesture, stressing their readiness to continue supporting national projects and initiatives that promote sustainable development in the country.