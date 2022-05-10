Sayed Al-Hajjar (Abu Dhabi) His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed yesterday that the “OPEC Plus” alliance is always working to achieve a balance between supply and demand and in accordance with market requirements, explaining that the current period is witnessing a balance in the market between supply and demand. , especially with the coalition’s recent monthly decision to increase 423,000 barrels per day in June, as well as the decision of the member states of the International Energy Agency to withdraw from the strategic stockpile.

Al-Mazrouei told Al-Ittihad, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Utilities Conference, which concludes in Abu Dhabi today, that this increase in supplies will contribute to achieving a balance between supply and demand, adding, “We are not worried about balancing supply and demand.”

His Excellency pointed out that despite this, it is necessary to consider wisely the increase in oil, which is negligible compared to the increase in coal or gas, which amounted to 3, 4 or more times the increase in oil, adding: “Why talk only about oil, is it because countries ( OPEC Plus) produces it? Why not talk about American gas, for example, which rose from 3.5 to about 8 dollars in less than 6 months, and despite this significant increase, it does not attract the attention of many.”

Al Mazrouei explained that the existence of governance of oil prices and achieving a balance between supply and demand are due to the presence of “OPEC Plus”, stressing that the presence of this organization is a conducive factor for the balance of markets, which made the crude oil market the least market witnessing an increase in prices compared to other markets.

Al Mazrouei said: The market in general is witnessing a state of balance in terms of supply and demand, but there is a reluctance by some countries for Russian oil, which constitutes about 10% of global production, which leads to a rise in prices.

Al-Mazrouei confirmed, in press statements yesterday, that the “OPEC Plus” alliance produces about 40% of the global supply of oil, but greater responsibility is held for the balance of supply and demand at 100% of production, stressing that the alliance is doing its role to the fullest, and trying to achieve Balance the market as much as possible, but there are other factors that lead to a rise in the price of oil for the consumer.

He pointed out the reluctance of some countries to compensate for the expected shortfall in supply resulting from the Russian oil embargo, which represented 10% of global production; So it is normal for spikes to occur.

new projects

Regarding renewable energy projects in the UAE, Al Mazrouei indicated that there are promising Emirati projects in the field of renewable energy, explaining that there is a tendency to produce 44 gigawatts of solar energy by 2050.

His Excellency pointed out the importance of the Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s announcement, yesterday, of opening the door for developers, or a coalition of developers, to submit requests for expressions of interest in implementing a project to develop a new solar photovoltaic power plant in the Al-Ajban area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with a capacity of 1,500 megawatts.

The new plant will produce enough electricity for about 160,000 homes across the country, and once the project is in commercial operation, carbon dioxide emissions in Abu Dhabi are expected to drop by more than 2.4 million metric tons annually.

Al Mazrouei said that Abu Dhabi is witnessing a qualitative leap in renewable energy projects, as it includes the “Noor Abu Dhabi” plant, as well as the “Al Dhafra” project under construction, in addition to the new project in Ajban, explaining that such projects support the goals of the Emirates Energy Strategy 2050, and the initiative The strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, through the use of clean and renewable energy.

UAE-Saudi Relations

Al Mazrouei touched on the Emirati-Saudi relations, especially in the field of energy, pointing to the importance of the participation of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Energy, in the World Utilities Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mazrouei said: Saudi companies in the field of energy are investing in the UAE, and there is a remarkable development in Emirati investments in the energy sector in Saudi Arabia, and there is a unified view of the future of renewable energy in the two countries.

In addition, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, affirmed, during his participation in the World Utilities Conference yesterday, that the world needs to work responsibly and collectively to meet the challenges of energy production.