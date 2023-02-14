The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, said that the global oil sector was balanced during the year 2022, thanks to the efforts of the “OPEC +” alliance, the pre-calculated decisions, and dealing with variables with high professionalism, which contributed to the stability of the markets.

Al Mazrouei added, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023, that the oil sector will witness, during the current year 2023, many long-term challenges represented in the lack of sufficient investments, and new investments must be directed in this vital sector. It is unlikely that the energy sector will witness any challenges that may affect the global scene in the short term.

He pointed out that the World Government Summit is an international platform to explore the future of energy, in which the UAE leads a group of global initiatives, which coincide with the country’s hosting of the activities of the Conference of the Parties “COP 28”, to constitute an important opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in the field of energy transition, as the electricity market is one of the strategic projects. The priority that the Ministry is working to achieve, which is in line with the vision and directions of the sustainable state.

He said, “The presence of His Excellency Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the summit is an honor for us, since the Egyptian state has provided a pioneering experience in dealing with challenges at the regional level.”

Suhail added that the electricity market project aims to establish a market for electricity trading at the state level, with the possibility of expanding outside the country and enhancing opportunities for exporting electricity abroad.

Al Mazrouei referred to the National Energy Strategy 2050 launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which is the first unified energy strategy in the country that aims to reach clean energy by 50% of the future energy mix and raise consumption efficiency by 40% in the various consumption sectors. Therefore, the electricity market is one of the important economic paths emerging. It is part of the strategy, which contributes to raising the economics of the sector and creating new job opportunities.

Al Mazrouei said, “In line with the country’s announcement of the UAE’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality by 2050 and the launch of a roadmap for hydrogen production to support carbon neutrality” at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, the energy sector in the UAE is in line with the new global trend towards energy transition and reducing the carbon footprint. It is expected that efficient production in the electricity sector will contribute to reducing costs and carbon emissions until 2030, and benefiting from clean technology to achieve sustainable development.

He added that the electricity market project is one of the important economic tracks for the energy sector’s contribution to economic diversification and the consolidation of the UAE’s global position in the energy sector within the next fifty-year plan.

On the future direction of the state in the energy sector .. Suhail Al Mazrouei said that the ministry is working to develop the electricity market in a way that allows for a gradual expansion to allow more products and commodities of the electricity market and increase the percentage of participation in the market and the amount of trading at the same time, as the electricity market is expected to contribute when it is completed. In enhancing the efficiency of the country’s electricity network to ensure energy security and sustainability.

And on the amendments related to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to reach climate neutrality .. He explained that after the country announced the initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the first review of the National Energy Strategy 2050 began, which was launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and it is the first unified energy strategy in the country .

He added that the targets of the future energy mix and raising the efficiency of consumption in the various consumption sectors are being discussed and approved with strategic partners, with important economic paths emerging from the strategy that contribute to raising the sector’s economies and creating new job opportunities.

His Excellency pointed out that the most important amendments to the strategy are to dispense with 12% of clean coal as an energy source within the energy mix in 2050 and work to increase the contribution of renewable and clean energy, which will play a major role in reducing carbon emissions, in addition to working on the national hydrogen strategy, which will have A major role in heavy industries, which consume a large part of production energy.. In addition to updating targets for reducing carbon emissions from 70% to 100% by 2050 and increasing energy efficiency.

He said that the UAE is blessed with huge potentials of solar energy, and the low costs of solar energy contribute to enhancing energy security in the country and its competitiveness in an economical and affordable way, as the increase in renewable energy sources requires transportation upgrades and investments in storage technologies to meet energy requirements reliably and with lower costs. Storage In addition to the commercialization of long-term storage technologies, storage of long-term storage technologies will play a key role in decarbonizing the network in a reliable and affordable way.

His Excellency added that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is working to develop laws and policies that will play a major role in the next stage in enhancing energy security, sustainability and reasonableness of energy prices for the next stage.