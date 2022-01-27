Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, visited the pavilions of the Sultanate of Oman and the Muslim World League at Expo 2020 Dubai. He was briefed on the development vision and future opportunities for Oman in various fields, and the innovations and human experiences that are based on a rich cultural and civilizational heritage thriving in the beauty and picturesque nature that characterizes the countries.

His Excellency began his tour by visiting the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion, where he was briefed on the contents of the pavilion and the programs it implements within the framework of the features of the “Oman 2040” vision and its aspirations for the future, which are in line with the exhibition’s slogan “Meeting Minds and Creating the Future,” as well as the Sultanate’s achievements in various fields, culture, customs and traditions that Its cultural values, as well as the prominent features of the pavilion, which was built on an area of ​​2,200 square meters, consists of a ground floor and two upper floors, and includes five sections that simulate the story of the life cycle of the frankincense tree, based on the three sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, which are sustainability opportunities and mobility. He continued his tour by visiting the Muslim World League pavilion, where he was briefed on the unique interactive experience filled with lofty values ​​and love, which he offers, within the project “Prophets, peace be upon them, as if you see them”, which tells the stories of the prophets and messengers, their history and mission, the places of their prayers and the names of the countries in which they lived or traveled. On the sidelines of his tour, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei stressed the role that the global event plays in consolidating bilateral relations in various fields, and forging ambitious partnerships that have a great impact in shaping a promising future for humanity.