His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, revealed a comprehensive development roadmap for the sectors supervised by the ministry, either completely or within the governmental work system, which includes the energy sector, housing, transportation, and infrastructure, indicating that the ministry has designed clear axes The Ministry’s work according to tracks that guarantee the country’s leadership in international indicators related to the four sectors over the next 50 years.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the ministry has ambitious plans in the field of citizen housing that are related to the direction of the UAE, and its vision in support of the axis of happiness, quality of life and family stability.

Al-Mazrouei revealed the completion of a study to explore the need for housing at the state level, based on exploring the future of lands and housing until 2040, with the aim of determining future land stocks and housing needs for each emirate. He stressed that the ministry is working to monitor and assess the financial needs to finance housing projects and future housing plans in accordance with the general vision of the UAE.

In the same context .. Al Mazrouei explained that the Ministry’s objectives in the energy sector include strengthening cooperation for the sustainability of the energy sector and petrochemical industries through the application of systems to improve energy efficiency in industrial and mining facilities, enact laws and legislation to stimulate everyone who produces clean energy, and the empowerment and development of national cadres working in the sector Through cooperation with specialized institutes and centers for geological research and development, and encouraging national cadres to work in this vital sector.

He stressed that the ministry’s plans include strengthening the state’s orientation towards renewable energy or clean alternative energy, as nuclear energy that uses safe, environmentally friendly and reliable technology has become an ideal option for the state.

In the infrastructure sector … His Excellency said that the ministry has designed the infrastructure axis for the next 50 years, according to 4 tracks, the first includes studying the current situation of the infrastructure, while the second focuses on risks and future trends, the third deals with policies and enablers, and the fourth aims at integration and partnership. At the level of the infrastructure sector, he stressed that the ministry is working to promote the innovative digital identity in infrastructure, demographic changes and urbanization, development, investment and the economy, interactive smart cities, and resilient infrastructure. His Excellency explained that the Ministry aims to design safe, integrated and sustainable transport networks that use future technology, contribute to ensuring social and economic development, facilitate commercial movement, achieve sustainable development goals, happiness and quality of life, and seek to develop appropriate legislation to regulate the transport sector and encourage the development of safe and effective transport systems, relying on Big data, the optimization of innovative technologies, and new mobility services.

He revealed the ministry’s intention to prepare the legislative and supervisory environment to encourage the application of modern technologies that improve security, safety and quality and develop interoperability for the transport of goods and people. He said: “One of our legislative and regulatory priorities regarding the transport sector at the current stage is to complete the legislative and regulatory framework for the emerging federal railway system in the country which is about to enter a new phase, which will have remarkable positive effects on the various logistical aspects of transporting goods at the national and regional levels,” he said. We mean by completion here is to lay down the executive regulations for Federal Law No. 8 of 2020 regarding railway regulation, in order to ensure its implementation and the achievement of its objectives in an optimal manner. ” Al Mazrouei affirmed that the year 2021 is the year of fiftieth and the golden jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, which brings us closer to the UAE Centennial 2071, and the dream of global leadership in various fields, which requires all of us to work according to a participatory perspective based on a forward-looking vision capable of predicting challenges and transforming them into supportive opportunities. To the directions of the UAE government.

He added, “We in the ministry have clear action plans for the various sectors / energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation / for the next fifty years, to continue the march of achievements and comprehensive development of the UAE, and we will work in a team spirit with our partners in the federal and local government as well as the private sector, to draw a road map for managing Comprehensive development according to the vision of the future government, and in a way that contributes to the governmental efforts exerted to keep pace with the aspirations of the Emirates for the next 50 years. His Excellency affirmed that the developmental and developmental projects led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure are taking firm steps towards strengthening the position of the UAE as a global center for leadership and sustainable development, while aspiring for more distinction, leadership and ambitious future achievements to reach the UAE Centennial 2071 with full capacity, through clear visions in various sectors. Related to the Ministry’s work system, which has clear targets in various sectors.