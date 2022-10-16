His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, confirmed that the recent OPEC decision to cut production was a purely technical decision and it was taken unanimously.
— Suhail Al Mazrouei (@HESuhail) October 16, 2022
