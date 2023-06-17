His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that Iraq’s hosting of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Baghdad is an affirmation of strengthening and consolidating the spirit of joint action to achieve stability in global oil markets. His Excellency stressed the importance of the pivotal role played by the “OPEC” and the “OPEC +” alliance to serve the interests of producers and consumers and to promote sustainable investment in the energy sector. His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei added that joint teamwork is always a source of greater positive results and a pillar of strength for cooperation and unity, indicating that the main objective of OPEC is based on ensuring market stability and achieving a balance between demand and supply, in a way that supports global economic growth. This came during His Excellency heading the UAE delegation participating in the 60th founding ceremony of OPEC, which was held yesterday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The country’s delegation included Salem Issa Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi, the country’s ambassador to Iraq, and a number of officials in the country’s Ministry of Energy, Infrastructure and National Companies. His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi government for hosting this celebration on the anniversary of the founding of «OPEC». On this occasion, a distinguished festive program was held commensurate with the value of the event and the importance of OPEC and its role in the stability of the global oil market. The present, history and civilization of Iraq, as well as the various Iraqi artistic and folklore performances. It is noteworthy that OPEC is an international organization that was founded in the historic Baghdad Conference that was held on September 10-14, 1960, in the presence of the oil ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Venezuela. The organization has grown since then to include in its membership today 13 oil producing country.