Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, honored the white-handsome people and the donations from the supporters of the housing sector from the United Arab Emirates and the winners of the Gulf Cooperation Council award in the field of housing, which is awarded this session by the Emirates.

This honor – which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in Dubai – comes on behalf of the Committee of Ministers concerned with housing affairs in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

His Excellency also honored the winners of the award that targets innovative and distinct ideas in the field of government housing, and to enhance the role of the private sector in adopting those ideas as a national responsibility.