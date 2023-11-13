Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that the electricity sector is an essential pillar for sustainable development and economic prosperity, explaining that in light of the accelerating pace of global challenges related to the energy sector, it has become necessary to work on drawing a new road map for the electricity sector in the Gulf countries to keep pace with the rapid transformations around… the world.

His Excellency said, during his opening speech at the 19th Gulf Electricity Conference, “Gulf Energy 2023,” which began in Abu Dhabi yesterday, “The electricity sector faces great challenges, including increasing demand to keep pace with rapid economic and population growth and industry ambitions, which requires joint cooperation and qualitative investment projects.” To meet the growing demand and achieve our environmental commitments, hence the importance of integration and electrical interconnection in the Gulf region, which contributes to enhancing sustainable energy development in the region and enhancing stability and cooperation between our countries.” He stressed the importance of raising the level of reliability and safety of Gulf electrical systems, with the presence of electrical interconnection, and reducing the risks of stopping the production of renewable energy plants, in addition to benefiting from exporting or importing surplus energy according to the peak time in each country, and many others.

Al Mazrouei said: “At the national level, we are aware of the impact of the major changes that the energy and electricity sector has witnessed, represented by global energy security, and also the challenge of climate change. Therefore, we have developed several strategies and projects that provide flexibility to the sector and contribute to its sustainability. For example, we recently updated the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, raising its targets to reflect our strong commitment to confronting energy and climate challenges, and supporting the achievement of our sustainable goals. We also launched the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, from “Based on our awareness of the importance of hydrogen as an alternative, clean, renewable fuel, and as a crucial tool for achieving the country’s goals to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement.”

His Excellency explained that the UAE is committed to working to achieve the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, enhancing electrical integration, developing clean energy projects, promoting innovation and providing the best technologies and practices in the energy sector.

Yesterday, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei inaugurated the 19th Gulf Electricity Conference “Gulf SEGRI 2023” and the accompanying exhibition, which is being held in Abu Dhabi and organized by the Regional Committee for Electric Power Systems for the Gulf Cooperation Council States “Gulf SEGRI”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Department of Energy. In Abu Dhabi, from 13 to 15 November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Important platform

The conference, which was attended by His Excellency Engineer Awaida Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, is an exceptional platform for actors in the electricity sector at the Gulf and global levels, with the presence of more than 800 Gulf, regional and international figures who specialize in the field of electricity, in addition to many local companies. And international delegations that will participate in the accompanying exhibition, as well as high-level delegations locally, regionally and internationally, as well as companies specializing in the field of energy, which provides the opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss current issues, learn about the latest developments in the field of energy and exchange opinions and viewpoints regarding them.

In turn, His Excellency Engineer Awaida Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said that the importance of the conference lies in it being an important platform to discuss and discuss developments in the electricity sector as one team, presenting success stories, opportunities to overcome common challenges, and presenting future plans that the private sector aspires to. He played a major role in achieving huge investments in the electricity sector in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency added: “We at the Department of Energy, as part of the Abu Dhabi government, contribute to creating and updating policies and laws regulating the water and electricity sector, and the Department of Energy leads the process of sustainable transformation in the field of energy in line with the federal and local strategies of the UAE.”

The transfer of energy

For his part, Engineer Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, CEO of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority, said that the Authority continues its strategic approach to ensure energy continuity for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries through energy transfer and immediate dealing with any emergency needs.

He said: “The Gulf electrical interconnection contributed to supporting the member states’ networks in emergency situations, which led to the success of the electrical interconnection in maintaining the continuity of the flow of electrical power to the member states’ networks without interruption, and the success of the Authority in avoiding any partial or partial interruption in the electricity networks of the Gulf Cooperation Council states. 100% total, and since the start of its operation, the project has contributed to achieving savings estimated at approximately $3 billion.”

He added: “The Authority is also currently implementing projects to expand the Gulf electrical link, which are the expansion of the link with the State of Kuwait, the expansion of the link with the UAE, the direct link with the Sultanate of Oman, and the electrical link with the Republic of Iraq.”

Strengthening cooperation

Engineer Issa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, President of the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation “Kahramaa”, stressed that this conference is an opportunity to enhance regional cooperation and exchange experiences in the field of electricity, stressing the collective challenges facing the participating countries in light of the increasing demand for electricity and increasing environmental concerns.

He pointed out that sustainability is one of the main priorities, and that Qatar is working hard to promote the transition to renewable energy sources and adopt environmentally friendly practices, ensuring an effective and sustainable future.