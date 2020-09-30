The administration of the new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugi believes that the approach of the previous government, led by Shinzo Abe, in negotiations with Russia on a peace treaty was a failure, Asahi writes.

“Obviously, the approach of the previous administration was a failure,” said a senior official.

He noted that if Japan really wants to return the Kuril Islands, then it is necessary to develop larger-scale economic cooperation with Russia.

Earlier, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he was ready to assist his successor in negotiations with Russia on the conclusion of a peace treaty.

Recall that since the Second World War, Moscow and Tokyo have been unable to conclude a peace treaty due to disagreements over the rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands: Iturup, Shikotan, Kunashir and Habomai islands. The Japanese call the South Kurils “northern territories” and do not recognize Russian sovereignty over them.