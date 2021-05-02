The tweet came out on Friday, in parallel with the explosion in the media between Martín Guzmán and the Undersecretary of Energy, Federico Basualdo, who resists until this Sunday in his post despite the demand for resignation that the Minister of Economy sent him. The deputy Fernanda vallejos placeholder image that day came to question a central policy for the national government: the purchasing power of wages. And he even warned that this variable, added to growth, is also key for the new retirement formula to have a positive impact.

Vallejos was the Cristina Kirchner’s list partner in 2017 (headed for national deputies) and, like Basualdo, responds without restrictions to the vice president. They say that the former president chose him because of how he defended project K in the media. From his bank and on the networks, he continues with that task. Many times with controversial definitions.

During the campaign, she was one of the first to defend Amado Boudou from the accusations of corruption, then she said that the IMF has to compensate Argentina for the credit it granted to Macri and said that the country has the “curse” of exporting food.

Vallejos, Cristina and Ferraresi, during the 2017 electoral campaign.

His alignment and his economic outlook had their prize: with the permission of Máximo Kirchner, head of the block, Vallejos chairs the Finance committee of the lower house. She is one of the voices heard at the Instituto Patria and from time to time she is mentioned for an executive position. She, even in private, avoids talking about her future although the closest possibility would be to renew the bank that expires this year.

Vallejos’s criticism of the wage arrears Regarding inflation, it was synthesized in four messages. In his environment, predictably, they sought to detach him from the intern:

– “The evolution of wages, losing to inflation, mark the main challenge we have in economic matters. Only with real wage growth can we build a virtuous growth process that begins to heal the wounds of inequality and poverty. “

– “Although the monthly evolution is more encouraging than the interannual data, there is a long way to go, and A DEEP DEBT TO PAY OUT WITH WORKERS, which They have been losing not only during the pandemic but in Macri’s 4 years“.

– “The delay in the wages of the public sector workers, indicates a possible alternative to push wages up, strengthening demand, to stimulate a virtuous circle with an impact on all wages, including informal ones “.

– “Working decisively to recover the real wages of Argentine men and women is vital, in addition, for the luck of the retirements. We cannot forget that the new formula is only virtuous within the framework of a model to boost wages and activity “.

That same day, the economist gave another fidelity test K, when praised Governor Axel Kicillof, who maintains in his case an open dispute with the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“Thank you fellow governor @Kicillofok for clarity, firmness and unwavering commitment to always work to care for our people. Great tranquility to have him at the head of our Province, “Vallejos tweeted.