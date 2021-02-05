Associations calculate a potential of 235,000 additional apartments. To do this, offices would simply have to be converted.

BERLIN taz | The idea sounds logical in the age of home office: The “Social Living” alliance calls for office space that is no longer needed to be reallocated to living space. Around 235,000 apartments could be built by 2025, said Dietmar Walberg, head of the Kiel consulting institute Arge, on Friday in Berlin.

For a workplace in one’s own four walls, a space requirement of 5 to 10 square meters should be assumed. An office workstation, including the infrastructure of sanitary rooms, lounges and other things, consumes an area of ​​25 to 45 square meters on average, according to Walberg.

Since the researchers assume that around 40 percent of office workers in Germany could potentially work from home, they calculated a potential of 136 million square meters that could theoretically be converted into living space.

The conversion of the office to an apartment cost “only a good third of what has to be paid for a new apartment today – and often in a good downtown location,” said Walberg.

Only six percent social housing

The optimistic calculation of the construction experts, however, was confirmed on Friday by a study by the employer-related Institute of German Economy (IW) tarnished. According to a survey of 1,200 companies, only every 17th company wants to reduce its office space in the next twelve months. According to the IW paper, two thirds of the companies do not plan to enable their employees to work more from home after the corona crisis than before the crisis.

The alliance warned of the growing housing shortage in the cities. There was a lack of 670,000 apartments with “affordable rent” nationwide, said the head of the Pestel Institute, Matthias Günther. He accused the federal government of missing its target of 1.5 million new apartments ready for occupancy by autumn 2021 by around 300,000.

The alliance demands 215,000 additional rent-bound apartments every year through new construction, modernization and occupancy rights for existing apartments.

According to a paper from the consortium, 40 to 60 percent of private households in large cities have incomes that are so low that they would definitely be entitled to move into social housing. The supply of social housing makes up less than 6 percent of the rental housing stock nationwide. The housing shortage also affects workers with average incomes.