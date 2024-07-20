Embrapa’s BRCana Protocol increases production sustainability by reducing demand for land and water

Researchers from Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) have designed an innovative set of parameters, coefficients and strategies for the efficient and sustainable management of sugarcane irrigation cultivated in the Cerrado. This is the BRCana Protocol, an agricultural practice for irrigation management for the production of sugarcane cultivated in that biome.

The goal of the protocol is to verticalize production, reduce the cost per ton and reduce susceptibility to water deficits caused by climate change. The techniques increase the sustainability of sugarcane production by reducing the demand for land and water, including a smaller water footprint than in rainfed production.

The technology recommends managing sugarcane irrigation using the combined method, which adopts the climate-based method as a basis, but combines soil moisture and plant sensing as additional layers of information and measurement. It also recommends customized parameters focused on greater efficiency in water use and the cost-effectiveness of sugarcane production in the Cerrado, including management in the growth and maturation phases (drying-offin English).

According to the researcher at Embrapa Environment (SP) Vinicius Bufon“BRCana has the distinction of being an unprecedented technical reference, with a solid and broad protocol for the adoption of an irrigated production system in the Cerrado, which allows for substantial breakthroughs in productivity, longevity and efficiency in the use of water and land.”.

The way sugarcane is produced has changed radically in recent decades, but an irrigated production technology package had not yet been developed for this scenario.

According to the researcher, the completeness and solidity of the technology are conferred by 2 aspects:

establish the levels of water use for sugarcane irrigation that deliver greater efficiency and sustainability of this use; and

instruct how to carry out irrigation management to achieve such levels.

Additionally, Bufon reports, BRCana allows for a reduction in susceptibility to the increased frequency and intensity of droughts caused by global climate change. The researcher emphasizes that “Although developed in the Cerrado, the technology can also be applied to other biomes and even other producing countries”.

Sugar-energy plants

The agricultural practice was developed under a long-term experimental platform (since 2010), with a large geographical and edaphoclimatic scope, providing perfect similarity to real production conditions.

According to Bufon, the entire development process was carried out within sugar and energy plants, “under the research strategy (the end user acts as a co-participant in the development of techniques), which gives high solidity and applicability to the technology“, he explains. The adoption of irrigation in part of the area of ​​sugarcane-energy plants was identified as a strategy for adapting to climate change and increasing sustainability.

Irrigation operations, whether rescue or deficit, are complex, both from an operational and technical point of view, especially when applied to crops with a longer production cycle such as sugar cane.

The process, which has been under evaluation since 2012, has already been scaled up for commercial use, still under the supervision of Embrapa, at the mills of the Jalles Machado, São Martinho, Grupo Pedra Agroindustrial, Alta Mogiana, Raizen and Santa Adélia groups. With the adoption of the technology, the average productivity of irrigated areas, in 12-year analysis cycles, jumps 70%, from 71 t/ha (tons of sugarcane per hectare) to 120 t/ha.

irrigated production

The worsening climate crisis, with the forecast of more frequent and intense drought events, has resulted in increased risks to food security. In this context, national policies and international organizations point to irrigated production, conducted efficiently and sustainably, as one of the tools for mitigating climate change and supporting food security.

To demonstrate that irrigated production helps mitigate climate change and increases the environmental efficiency of sugar and energy production, Bufon carried out an exercise on the vision of the sustainability standard desired in the plants, through the adoption of irrigation as a strategy for adapting to climate change.

He emphasized that adopting the strategy does not require irrigating most of the areas, nor the adoption of full irrigation – which meets 100% of the sugarcane’s water demand. As an alternative, he indicated two paths:

the 1st is the rescue irrigation – strategy that delivers only 3% to 4% of the crop’s total water demand, but guarantees the sprouting of sugarcane fields in conditions of severe water deficit, ensuring adequate longevity, even after years of severe drought;

– strategy that delivers only 3% to 4% of the crop’s total water demand, but guarantees the sprouting of sugarcane fields in conditions of severe water deficit, ensuring adequate longevity, even after years of severe drought; the other strategy presented was the deficient irrigationby drip or pivot – the name is given because it delivers only 15% to 35% of the total water demand of the sugarcane, but with great effects on productivity, longevity, land use efficiency and cost reduction per ton of sugarcane, in addition to reducing the demand for correctives, fertilizers and diesel to produce each ton of the crop.

Considering real data from a plant in the Ribeirão Preto region, in the interior of São Paulo, with a milling capacity of approximately 5 million tons, the researcher presented two scenarios for adaptation to climate change. In the first scenario, 32% of the plant’s area would receive irrigation, 5% with deficit drip irrigation, and 27% with rescue irrigation. In the second scenario, irrigation would be adopted in 45% of the area, 8% with deficit irrigation and 37% with rescue irrigation.

In the first scenario, the study showed an increase of approximately 10% in land use efficiency, with savings in the cost of forming sugarcane fields and nurseries of around R$26 million per year. In the second scenario, land use efficiency would increase by approximately 20%, with savings of R$42 million in the cost of forming sugarcane fields per year.

In the 1st scenario, the small irrigated fraction would be able to increase the average productivity of the entire plant by 3.9% and the longevity by 15%, while the 2nd scenario would increase productivity by 4.2% and the longevity of the sugarcane plantation by 21%.

The 32% of irrigated area in the 1st scenario would cover the climate risk of 49% of the mill’s own milling and 36% of the total milling, including sugarcane from suppliers. In the 2nd scenario, the 45% of irrigated area would cover 66% of the mill’s own milling and 50% of the mill’s total milling against climate risks.

In the 1st scenario, a 12% reduction in the average radius would result in savings of R$12 million per year in transportation costs and, in the 2nd scenario, a 17% reduction in the average radius would result in savings of R$17 million, in addition to the entire reduction in CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions from diesel used in transportation.

Bufon also highlighted savings of 14%, 13%, 6%, 4% and 7% in the consumption of limestone, gypsum, phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium, per ton of sugarcane produced, respectively, in addition to 6% in diesel and 7.8% in ethanol and gasoline.

In scenario 2, savings jump to 19%, 18%, 8%, 6% and 10% in the consumption of limestone, gypsum, phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium, per ton of sugarcane produced, respectively, in addition to 7.7% of diesel and 10.2% of ethanol and gasoline.

The researcher also showed that, if the plant opted for expansion into new areas (horizontal expansion) instead of investing in verticalization through irrigation of the smallest fraction of its areas, in scenario 1, it would be necessary to add 6,900 ha of land. The cost of forming a sugarcane plantation associated with this horizontal expansion would be approximately R$110 million.

This alternative would also imply a loss of land use efficiency, a reduction in the cost of crop formation, nurseries, etc. This would only be possible if there were land available in the region of the plant. If the availability of land for expansion were in worse and more distant lands, an even greater quantity than 6,900 ha would be necessary, and the demand for inputs and fuel per ton of sugarcane would also increase.

In scenario 2, the demand for horizontal expansion would be 9,900 ha, with a sugarcane plantation formation cost of approximately R$158 million.

“For the purposes of the agricultural technique in question, if adopted with correct parameters and strategies, and under a good regulatory and management framework for the rational use of water resources in the basins, irrigated production is more sustainable and efficient than dryland production.”, Bufon points out.

Productive sector approves

“I have been working with sugarcane irrigation management for almost 20 years, including as a partner with Embrapa in some experiments. We are currently monitoring more than 70,000 hectares of sugarcane irrigated by the main irrigators in the sector, and we have observed a strong evolution in this period, and how some producers have been standing out from the rest by implementing a professional irrigation management system. Knowledge of water demand, productive response to water deficit indicators and the ‘drying-off’ strategy are essential factors for the productive and financial success of irrigated sugarcane ventures.”, says Sandro Batista Rodrigues, commercial manager of Valmont Industry and Commerce Ltda. in Uberaba, in the Minas Gerais triangle.

“The company has been growing in the adoption of different irrigation methods. What sustains this growth is the adoption of appropriate techniques that allow for the leveraging of productivity, economic and environmental results. The adoption of the BRCana Protocol for recommended irrigation management for sugarcane production, from Embrapa, plays a decisive role in this process.”, says Caio de Toledo Piza, Technical Development Supervisor at Raizen, Junqueira Unit, in the interior of São Paulo.

“As users, having reliable and rational technical parameters, which serve as a basis for the use of water management tools, is essential to ensure efficient operation, with safe results, economically viable and environmentally sustainable.”, he added.

The parameters developed by Embrapa allow us to act efficiently and safely, by applying the volume of water necessary at the right time to meet our technical premises for mitigating water stress in sugarcane crops, with the security of the expected result.

Advanced water management, through validated technical parameters, is configured as a language of dialogue between the plant, users, and environmental bodies and regulatory agencies, allowing the company’s water volume needs to be demonstrated assertively based on soil and climate conditions.”, says Lucas Farsoni Gallo, process analyst at the Corporate Agronomic Technical Department of Usina da Pedra (Grupo Pedra Agroindustrial S/A), in the municipality of Serrana, in São Paulo.

According to Gallo, Embrapa’s research will also serve:

for planning water use and demand at the local (farm-plant) and regional (river basin) scale;

for assessments of water use efficiency in the sugar-energy sector, studies on water footprint and scarcity;

as a subsidy for the reformulation of the parameters for granting water use for sugarcane production in A-N-A (National Water Agency) and state agencies;

for studies and definitions of public policies; and use by companies for socio-environmental certification of production.

