There was also talk of Sugar Tax at the conference “The non-alcoholic drinks supply chain, risks and opportunities” organized within Cibus, the International Food Exhibition now in its 20th edition, organized by Assobibe (producers of soft drinks) and Confagricoltura .

In addition to the President of Assobibe Giangiacomo Pierini and the President of Confagricoltura Massimiliano Giansanti, Ivano Vacondio, Federalimentare President, Paolo De Castro S&D Coordinator of the European Parliament Agriculture Commission, Stefano Marini AD Sanpellegrino Group and Vice President Assobibe, Emanuele di Faustino, project Nomisma manager and the Fai-CISL Secretaries Onofrio Rota, Flai-CGIL Giovanni Mininni and Uila-UIL Stefano Mantegazza.

During the event, in which the data of the research commissioned by Assobibe to Nomisma on “The soft drinks sector in Italy in the post-covid era” were presented, the concerns of an entire sector emerged for the coming months and on the consequences of the entry into force of the Sugar Tax, on 1 January 2022. The tax will result in an increase in taxation by 28%, penalize consumption, with negative repercussions on every link in the supply chain linked to lesser activities and consequent risk of job loss.

“The Nomisma study demonstrates the devastating economic and social effects of the introduction of a tax worth 10 euros / hectolitre in an already uncertain moment – explained Giangiacomo Pierini, President Assobibe – Instead of facilitating growth and employment, tax will lead to a 16% contraction of the market, minus 180 million euros in turnover compared to 2019 and minus 344 million euros if we consider the loss of turnover in 2023 compared to 2019. Furthermore, removing liquidity from companies with a new gabelle to be paid at the end of the month translates into greater difficulties and fewer investments. A nefarious trend that will undermine the recovery and the return to pre-Covid consumption expected at the end of the two-year period 2022-2023 “.

This tax affects a sector already heavily penalized by the pandemic and the closures of the Ho.Re.Ca. with a 10% decrease in turnover in 2020, as also confirmed by the CEO of San Pellegrino, Stefano Marini and by the President of Federalimentare Ivano Vacondio who expressed concern over the findings of Nomisma’s estimates.

Among the data illustrated, in the presence of Fai-CISL, Flai-CGIL and Uila-UIL, the risk of job loss for over 5,000 workers.

SMEs will be most affected by the socio-economic impacts of the Sugar Tax, as much as 64% of the total companies in the sector; The companies in the supply chain will not remain unharmed, with suppliers who will see a decline in purchases of food and non-food raw materials for 250 million and important repercussions also at the territorial level, in particular for regions such as Sicily and Calabria from which the industry mainly purchases fruit.

“The Sugar Tax – added the president of Confagricoltura, Massimiliano Giansanti – also risks giving the final blow to the national sugar sector, already heavily damaged by the liberalization of quotas which contributed to the decimation of the number of companies and sugar factories. It would rather be appropriate to identify measures that are adequate and effectively functional to the objective of guaranteeing the protection of health and well-being.

The tax, on the other hand, would have a direct impact on the Italian fruit juice supply chain, paving the way for Nutriscore, the labeling system based exclusively on standard quantities of intake, without taking into account the quality and typicality of drinks and foods “.

Due to the Sugar Tax, a -17% on domestic consumption is expected (-12% carbonated drinks and -30% non-carbonated drinks), with consequent repercussions on distribution operators; while on the “away from home” channel – already heavily suffering due to Covid limitations in restaurants, bars and public establishments – a -9% (again in volume) of sales is expected with negative repercussions on wholesalers, distributors and points of sale.

“The scenario that awaits us in the coming months is very uncertain due to the effects of the pandemic – concluded Pierini – The addition of the new taxation will produce further negative effects on the market that could be avoided by rethinking the Government. We cannot allow a tax, which as demonstrated in the countries where it is in force has no real beneficial effects on health, to completely destroy an economic sector rooted throughout the national territory, rich in SMEs strongly linked to the national supply chain and in expression products. of made in Italy such as oranges, lemonades, sodas, citrates, mousse, chinotti etc. Businesses are asking for interventions to help them emerge from the crisis and recover pre-pandemic levels, without further new obstacles. In two words, let us work so as not to disappear ”.