The Ministry of Agriculture will control sugar supplies. Each plant will be given a certain quota for the production and sale of sugar to retail chains, the Izvestia newspaper reports.

It is explained that the enterprises will monthly produce only the volume of products that the Ministry of Agriculture has established specifically for them. This figure was formed on the basis of two determining factors: the needs of the region and the volume of production that the factories produced before the introduction of standards.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the difficulties in this situation lie, first of all, in the fact that enterprises have never worked according to such a scheme. In addition, productivity is often influenced by factors that companies cannot control. For example, difficulties with the supply of raw materials.

Dmitry Rylko, head of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, explained that the new system should help the government bring subsidies to producers. That is, thanks to participation in the supplies, the Ministry of Agriculture will know information about the sales of goods at a fixed price, which means that the department will know the recipients of subsidies.

Earlier, the chairman of the Union of Sugar Producers of Russia (Soyuzrossakhar) Andrei Bodin said that Russian retail chains want to buy sugar for future use and thereby create an unreasonable stir. He also noted that allegations of violation of sugar supplies by producers do not correspond to reality.

Sugar production in Russia in January-February 2021 fell 2.4 times compared to the same period in 2020.