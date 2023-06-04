The study, published in the journal Nature, found that mice fed high levels of sucralose experienced decreased activation of T cells, which play a vital role in the immune system.

If these effects occur in humans as well, sucralose could be used therapeutically to inhibit T-cell responses, which could be beneficial for patients with autoimmune diseases and “uncontrolled” activation of T cells.

Sucralose is commonly used as an artificial sweetener in food and drink products, and is about 600 times sweeter than sugar.

However, the effect of sucralose on the body is not yet fully understood. Previous studies have indicated that it can affect human health by affecting the microbiome, but the new study by the Francis Crick Institute is the first to explore its effect on the immune system.

Mice were fed sucralose at levels equal to the acceptable daily intake recommended by European and US food safety authorities.

The researchers noted that mice with autoimmune diseases caused by T cells experienced mitigated effects when given high doses of sucralose.