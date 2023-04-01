NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sugar production in China, one of the world’s biggest consumers of the sweetener, is expected to drop to 9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 crop (October-September), more than half a million tonnes lower than the previous cycle and the smallest in seven years.

According to a report released on Friday by brokerage and supply chain services provider Czarnikow, dry weather in the main sugarcane province of Guangxi was the main reason for lower production in the current season.

Czarnikow analyst Rosa Li said that as a result of the bad harvest, the local supply deficit will widen to 6.5 million tonnes, the second highest ever.

She said that China will have to increase sugar imports to balance local supply, mainly due to increased consumption after the end of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Czarnikow estimates that China will import 5.4 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23 and believes sugar smuggling will increase.

China has been the main importer of sugar from Brazil.

Sugar prices reached the highest level in more than six years, as other countries also faced problems with production.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)