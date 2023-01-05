A new study on organoids kidney disease in a new laboratory setting could have downstream implications for sugar’s role in polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an incurable condition affecting more than 12 million people worldwide.

sugar appears to play a role in the formation of fluid-filled cysts that are the hallmark of PKD. In people, these cysts grow large enough to impair kidney function and eventually cause organ failure, necessitating dialysis therapy or transplantation.

The results of Research were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Polycystic Kidney Disease: Here’s What The Research Says About Sugar

The lead authors are Sienna Li and Ramila Gulieva, researchers in the laboratory of Benjamin Freedman, a nephrology researcher at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“Sugar uptake is something the kidneys do all the time,” said Freedman, a co-senior author. “We found that increased sugar levels in food crops caused the cysts to swell. And when we used drugs known to block sugar absorption in the kidneys, it stopped this swelling. But I think it relates less to blood sugar and more to how the kidney cells absorb sugar, which in the process seemed to go rogue and give rise to cysts.”

For years Freedman has studied PKD in organoids grown from pluripotent stem cells. Organoids look like miniature kidneys: They contain filter cells connected to tubes and can respond to infections and treatments in ways that parallel the responses of kidneys in people.

While his team can culture organoids that give rise to PKD cysts, the mechanisms of such cyst formation are not yet understood. In this investigation, the researchers focused on how fluid flow within the kidney contributes to PKD.

To do so, they invented a new tool that bonded a kidney organoid with a microfluidic chip. This allowed a combination of water, sugar, amino acids and other nutrients to flow onto organoids that had been genetically engineered to mimic PKD.

“We expected PKD cysts in organoids to worsen during flow because the disease is associated with the physiological flows we were exploring,” Freedman explained. “The surprising part was that the process of swelling the cysts involved absorption: the taking of fluid inward through the cells from outside the cyst. This is the opposite of what is commonly thought, which is that cysts form by pushing fluid outward through cells. It’s a whole new way of thinking about cyst formation.”

In the chips, the researchers observed that the cells lining the walls of the PKD cysts faced outward as they stretched and swelled, such that the tops of the cells were on the outside of the cysts. This reversed arrangement—these cells would face inward in living kidneys—suggests that the cysts grow by drawing in sugar-rich fluid, not by secreting the liquid.

The observation gives researchers more insight into how cysts form in organoids, a finding that will need to be further tested in vivo. Furthermore, the fact that sugar levels drive cyst development points to potential new treatment options.

“The results of the experiment are significant because there is a whole class of molecules that block sugar uptake in the kidneys and they are attractive therapies for a number of conditions,” Freedman said. “They haven’t been tested yet, but we look at this as proof of concept that these drugs could potentially help PKD patients.”

By creating and manipulating mini-kidney organoids that contain lifelike micro-anatomy, UW Medicine researchers can now monitor the early stages of polycystic kidney disease. The organoids are grown from human stem cells.

Until recently, scientists were unable to recreate the progression of this human disease in a laboratory setting. The scientific hurdle has been overcome. A report due out next week shows that by replacing certain physical components in the organoid environment, cyst formation can be increased or decreased.

Benjamin Freedman, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at the UW School of Medicine, and his team at the Kidney Research Institute conducted these studies in collaboration with scientists at other institutions in the United States and Canada. Freedman and his team are also researchers at the UW Medicine Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine.

“We had previously shown that these organoids could form PKD-like cysts, but what’s new here is that we’ve used the model to understand something fundamental about that disease,” Freedman said.

For example, the team found that PKD mini-kidneys grown under free-floating conditions formed very large hollow cysts. These cysts could easily be seen. In contrast, the PKD mini-kidneys attached to the plastic plates remained small.

According to Nelly Cruz, the lead author of the paper, other manipulations of the organoid also affect the progression of polycystic kidney disease.

“We found that the disease-causing polycystin proteins are sensitive to their microenvironment,” he explained. “So if we can change how they interact or what they’re experiencing outside the cell, we might actually be able to change the course of the disease.” Cruz is a research scientist in the Freedman laboratory.

In another document that was published posted on Stem Cells Freedman and his team discuss how podocytes, which are specialized cells in the body that filter blood plasma to form urine, can be generated and monitored in a laboratory setting.

Study of genetically engineered human kidney organoids has shown that podocytes form certain filtration barriers, called slit diaphragms, just as they do in the uterus. This could provide the team with information on how to counteract the effects of congenital genetic mutations that can cause glomerulosclerosis, another common cause of kidney failure.

Taken together, these papers are examples of how medical scientists are making progress in developing effective, personalized therapies for polycystic kidney disease and other kidney disorders: “We need to understand how PKD works,” Freedman said. “Otherwise, we have no hope of curing the disease.”

“And our research,” he added, “is telling us that looking at the kidney’s external environment may be the key to curing the disease. This gives us a whole new interventional window.

In Italy, according to studies by Niguarda: “The adult polycystic kidney (indicated by the acronym ADPD extensionwhich differs from childhood polycystic kidney disease) is the main genetic cause of kidney failure. The main feature of this disease is the formation of cysts in both kidneys, which can weigh up to 6-7 times more than normal and grow so much as to occupy the entire abdominal cavity”.

“In Italy it is striking 60,000 people and only in Lombardy as many as 10,000 inhabitants: these are the numbers of polycystic kidney, a genetic pathology that affects the kidney and beyond. There is still no cure that halts its progression, however there are numerous underway clinical trials for developing drugs to slow the growth of cysts.

When renal failure is advanced, dialysis And the kidney transplant represent the two therapeutic strategies available”.