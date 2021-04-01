For more than a week, manufacturers have stopped supplying sugar to Russian stores, suspending sales to retail chains and refusing to confirm the volumes of future supplies to them. Izvestia writes about this on Thursday, April 1, citing sources in the market.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, problems with supplies began after the government announced its readiness to allocate subsidies to the industry from April 1 for the sale of products at a fixed price of 36 rubles per kilogram. In this case, factories can receive compensation for costs in the amount of five rubles for each kilogram of sugar sold to retailers. Against this background, manufacturers curtailed their activity, since it is not profitable for them to sell their products until April 1.

According to another source of the publication in the trade industry, large companies really cannot buy sugar yet, and producers refuse to confirm the volumes of future supplies to them. He noted that stocks of products in distribution centers of trading companies are decreasing daily.

The Association of Retail Companies (AKORT) did not confirm the newspaper, but did not deny the existence of problems with the purchase of sugar after March 22. The Ministry of Agriculture called the situation on the sugar market stable and said they did not expect a shortage of sugar. The ministry stressed that now the parties to the agreements on the stabilization of sugar prices (about 100 percent of the market) fulfill their obligations and ship products, meeting the needs of the domestic market.

Earlier, the Russian government extended agreements to curb food prices. In particular, for sugar, they are extended until June 1. Against the backdrop of rising food prices at the end of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers signed a number of agreements to stabilize prices for sugar and Russian-made sunflower oil. Now the maximum prices for sugar should be 36 rubles per kilogram in wholesale and 46 rubles in retail. Initially, it was assumed that the agreement would be valid until April.

In early March, it became known that the authorities were preparing to restrain prices for other products: poultry and eggs. In mid-February, the Izvestia newspaper, citing a source in the market, reported that poultry farms had offered retail chains to increase prices for poultry and eggs by 10 percent.