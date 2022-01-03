São Paulo, 01/3 – Sugar production in India in the 2021/22 harvest reached 11.555 million tonnes on December 31, according to the monitoring bulletin of the Indian Association of Sugar Mills (Isma, its acronym in English). The volume is 4.34% higher than the total of 11.074 million tons produced in the same period of 2019/20. The current crop started on October 1st and runs until September 30th this year. According to Isma, 492 plants were still operating on December 31, compared to 481 a year earlier.

In Maharashtra, production totaled 4.577 million tonnes as of December 31, with 189 mills in operation, compared to 3.986 million tonnes and 179 mills in the same period last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, 3.090 million tons of sugar had been produced by December 31st. A year earlier, production was 3.366 million tons of the sweetener. On December 31, 119 plants were still operating in the state, compared to 120 on the same date last year.

Karnataka produced 2.565m tonnes from 69 mills. There were 66 plants in operation and production totaled 2.416 million tons.

The association said it will release its second estimate for total sugar production in the harvest until the end of January.

According to information from the mills and Isma estimates, total sugar sales in the current harvest until November reached 4.750 million tons. However, the organization said: “Due to the drop in global sugar prices, there have not been many new export contracts in the last month beyond the 3.8 million to 4 million tonnes in contracts signed previously.” For the association, since there are still nine months of harvest, “mills are waiting for an opportune moment to enter into more export contracts”.

