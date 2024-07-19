Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 19:57

São Paulo, July 19 – British trading company Czarnikow estimated that the global sugar surplus will be 8.8 million tons in the 2024/25 season (October 2024 to September 2025), 3.4 million tons above the forecast presented in June. The higher surplus reflects the prospect of increased production in the European Union, Thailand and India.

Czarnikow expects global production of the sweetener to reach 189.7 million tonnes in 2024/25, an increase of 3.2 million tonnes from its previous estimate. This will be the highest production level on record, surpassing the 2017/18 season.

In the 2024/25 season, Czarnikow predicts that India will produce 33.7 million tons of sugar. This would be an increase of 2.2 million tons compared to the previous season. For this increase, he cites favorable weather conditions, which should contribute to higher productivity. “The monsoon rains arrived earlier than expected in India, bringing normal levels of precipitation. Reservoir levels have improved in the main sugarcane-producing regions, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, thanks to the monsoon rains,” he said.

In the Czarnikow report, signed by Samia Ohiduzzaman, the trading company also presents an optimistic view of the Brazilian harvest. “Most reports coming from the world’s largest sugar producer, Brazil’s Center-South region, are of dry weather and worse-than-expected sugarcane performance. But we believe the sugarcane area there is much larger than many other observers believe and therefore we have not reduced sugar production much this season,” she said.

Global sugar consumption is expected to be 180.8 million tonnes in the 2024/25 season, down 200,000 tonnes from Czarnikow’s previous estimate.