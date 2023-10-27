Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 8:30

São Paulo, 27 – The National Supply Company (Conab) announced that it will hold, this Friday (27), an auction to purchase crystal sugar. Auction notice number 98/2023 aims to acquire 12.2 thousand tons of the product, the company said in a note. The operation was organized to meet the demands of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS), thus guaranteeing resources previously assured through ADA Work Plan No. 02/2023.

The auction will take place electronically, on October 27th, at 9 am, Brasília/DF time. The system to be used is the Conab Electronic Trading System, with interconnection of the Cereals, Commodities and/or Futures Exchanges.

The crystal sugar to be auctioned must be properly packaged in transparent and colorless packaging, with capacities of 1 kg or 2 kg. This detail aims to allow perfect visualization of the product.